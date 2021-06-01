Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Headed Towards Divorce: Counseling Hasn't Made 'Much Headway'

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West appear to be heading towards a breakup. Amid split rumors, a source tells ET the reality star "has considered" divorcing the rapper, and that their marriage counseling hasn't made "much headway."

"She knows what's best for her and their kids, so if things ended she would want them to end amicably so they can co-parent together as best as possible," a source says of Kardashian. "They have been living separate lives for months, so any issues they're having aren't a surprise to Kim’s family or friends. Kanye has been wanting to make it work, and Kim has tried for so long."

The source adds, "Kanye and Kim have been trying to save their marriage but it's been difficult when he acts out. She is focused on raising her kids and making sure they're in a safe, stable environment." The source notes that Kardashian "has felt overwhelmed trying to take care of him too."

Meanwhile, a second source says that Kardashian and West -- who have been living in California and Wyoming, respectively -- have tried marriage counseling.

"They've been in it for several months but aren't making much headway. As a couple it seems as the relationship has run its course," the source shares. "The couple has tried to work on their relationship for a while but find it hard to get on the same page. They haven't lived together for some time and have been focused on their separate businesses and work while keeping their children’s happiness at the forefront."

"Kim and Kanye will forever love one another and will root for each other," the source explains.

A third source asserts there is no drama currently between West and Kardashian -- or her extended family.

"They are amicable and fully aligned when it comes to the kids. There is no drama or contentious relationship at all between Kanye and the extended family. They have been in therapy working on their marriage, however, divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year, but Kim has been reluctant to move forward with that," the source says.

The news comes a month after another source told ET that, despite their attempts at reconciliation, the couple were still struggling with many unresolved issues that had driven a wedge between them.

"Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions. And Kanye is working on his psychological health and mental state," the source said. "The family and Kanye are still in contact and everyone wants the best for Kanye, Kim, their kids and the rest of the family."

The source said that Kardashian feels West "needs to work on himself before he can work on the well-being of anyone else."

"Kim’s family will support her in any decision she makes, but she feels that the most important thing to recognize before making any choice is realizing what’s best for the kids, herself, Kanye and the rest of the family, essentially in that order," the source shared.

It has been a tumultuous year for the couple, who share four children -- daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 1.

Before West's controversial and unsuccessful run for president came to an end in November, the pair were already working on building up their relationship after having a very public fallout back in July.

Their relationship was rocked when West -- who has been very open about his struggle with bipolar disorder -- took aim at his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner in a series of tweets, claiming that they tried to "lock me up."

Kardashian has been open about her husband's mental health, addressing his struggles with bipolar disorder in a series of Instagram Stories in July.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she wrote. "But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," she added in part. "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

After West's tweet tirade, the pair attempted to rebuild their relationship, spending time together as a family and attempting to work through their issues.

