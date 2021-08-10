Kim Kardashian Agrees Her Daughter North West Looks Just Like One of Her Aunts

Kim Kardashian West sees certain resemblances in her four kids. The 40-year-old reality star shares 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm with her ex, Kanye West.

When one follower noted that Saint looks like his dad, Kim replied, "Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he's my twin????"

Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he’s my twin???? https://t.co/d5vtxH7hyO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2021

Another fan added that North and Saint "are the perfect mix of you and Kanye," adding "Chi is your twin and Psalm is Kanye's."

Kim agreed with this sentiment, writing, "Well said!!!"

But one fan touched on a resemblance that Kim was fully behind.

"@KimKardashian, some people say North is Kourtney's twin," one commenter wrote.

"Now this I agree with so much!!!" Kim said of her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Now this I agree with so much!!! https://t.co/q2qGRUnzbn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2021

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February, but has remained supportive of the rapper since. The KKW Beauty founder recently attended both of her ex's listening events for his upcoming album, Donda, choosing to match Yeezy's looks with her own and bringing along their kids.