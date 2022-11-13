Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood.

The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.

Inside the ceremony, Kim was presented with the Giving Tree Award by filmmaker and philanthropist, Tyler Perry. The annual award is presented to women in the public eye who have shown a commitment to giving back to children in need around the world. Kim has been an active supporter of the Baby2Baby organization for a decade.

Kim began her speech thanking Tyler for his support and inspiration, before going into how justice for everyone -- including kids -- is an important part of her life’s work

Kim’s acceptance speech at the @baby2baby Gala last night pic.twitter.com/cEPZIlkOJg — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) November 13, 2022

"As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine," the mother of four said. "Justice for me has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right and what leads our world better -- especially for our children. I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials."

Kim continued, "You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference. Everyone in this room has the power. Even the smallest of efforts help. Our support is needed more now than ever, to close the necessity gap and join the fight for change."

The social media maven went on to thank her parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian.

"And I would like to thank my parents. My mom Kris, my backbone, the heartbeat of our family, for showing me what it means to put her children and caring for others first," she said. "And my dad, who taught me at a very young age, compassion, gratitude and the importance of using this blessed life that we have been given to bless others."

Kim ended her speech with a special shoutout to "the people I think about, care about and obsessed over more than anyone else," her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The reality TV star was in good company during the event. Vanessa Bryant, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Olivia Wilde, Jessica Alba and more stars were in attendance. DJ D-Nice kept the crowd moving with a special set and Diddy took the stage to perform.

On her Instagram, Vanessa shared a video featuring Diddy getting the crowd pumped with a performance of The Notorious B.I.G.’s "Mo Money, Mo Problems."

Vanessa also shared a series of selfies with the lady of the evening.

"Honoring @kimkardashian 😘💕 @baby2baby," she captioned a selfie and video featuring her and the honoree posing for the camera while they dance to Diddy’s performance.