Kim Cattrall Says She Became an American Citizen 'So I Could Vote In This Election'

Kim Cattrall is excited to participate in America's democratic process. During her appearance on Monday's Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Sex and the City alum revealed that she recently became a U.S. citizen "so I could vote in this election."

Cattrall, who is quarantining in Vancouver with her partner, Russell Thomas, said she came back to New York in August for the very "specific reason" of becoming a U.S. citizen -- and it had both her and Ripa "emotional."

"There are 10 questions, and if you get the first six right, you pass," the Filthy Rich star said of the citizenship process. "But it wasn’t an easy test, you have to study."

"So, I passed and then I had to take the oath," Cattrall continued. “I was so emotional. I was verklempt. I didn’t expect that reaction. The officer who sent me through, she said, ‘You know, some people don’t take this as seriously and I was really touched at how emotional it was for [you].'"

Cattrall was born in Liverpool, England. Her family emigrated to Canada when she was three months old, and she moved back and forth between the two countries several times before moving to New York City at age 16 for her first acting role.

Cattrall has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic in Canada, to be closer to her family. "My mom is actually in a senior’s facility," she said on Monday. "So my partner Russ and I wanted to be there with her, just in case there were any issues."

"We left in April and it was a pretty scary time in New York City at that point. We were very happy and lucky to get out," she added.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.