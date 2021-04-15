Kim and Khloe Kardashian Talk the Family's Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner on 'KUWTK'

Kris and Caitlyn tied the knot in 1991. They called it quits in 2015, the same year that Caitlyn transitioned. The pair shares two daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

"Mom's the one to get advice from, for sure, but I don't know where Mom's headspace is at," Khloe says of Kris, before Scott inquires about the state of everybody's relationship with Caitlyn and Sophia.

"I talk to Caitlyn every once in a while," Kim says. "Definitely super supportive and checks in and stuff like that, but I'm just so busy."

"I talk to Sophia very seldomly and Cait's probably every blue moon," Khloe agrees. "But it's just 'cause we're busy, it's COVID, there's no beef."

When it comes to their mom, though, Khole notes that she's not sure if Kris wants to open that door again.

"I just feel like that whole dynamic has been through so much," she says. "I think it's taken Mom a really long time to get to where she is now emotionally and how she feels about everything, that I don't know if Mom has anymore to give, or if Mom, emotionally, can handle that."

In a confessional, Kim agrees that her mom "has definitely had her fair share of hurt in this relationship with Caitlyn," adding that Kris "has a hard time getting over things, and it's completely understandable."

"I don't have any idea where Mom's headspace is with Caitlyn or herself or Sophia, I don't," Khloe says in the confessional. "So I don't know. I don't know if she's even ready for that conversation."

The clip then goes back to the sisters' conversation with Scott, and Khloe reveals that she and her mom "have not spoken about where she stands with Cait in a long time, 'cause it's just better to not talk about it."

"So I don't know if this is triggering for her... or if she's just at the place where she's like, 'kumbaya,'" Khloe says.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays on E!