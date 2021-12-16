'Killing Eve' Final Season Sets Premiere Date

Killing Eve is back for one last chapter.

The fourth and final season of the Sandra Oh-Jodie Comer drama will kick off Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 pm. ET/PT on BBC America, AMC Networks announced Thursday. Episodes will also premiere weekly on AMC beginning Monday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will stream a week early on its streaming service, AMC+, starting Sunday, Feb. 20.

The final chapter picks up after the events of the climactic season 3 finale, with Eve (Oh), Villanelle (Comer) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul (Steve Pemberton), Carolyn goes to great lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's (Sean Delaney) hit.

BBC America

Laura Neal (Sex Education) takes over as head writer and executive producer of the final season, following executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (season 1), Emerald Fennell (season 2) and Suzanne Heathcote (season 3). Joining Oh, Comer and Shaw in the cast is Kim Bodnia.

Watch the teaser for the final season below.

Killing Eve returns Sunday, Feb. 27 on BBC America. For more, watch below.

