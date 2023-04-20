Khloe Kardashian's Son Joins Her in the Gym During Intense Workout

Khloe Kardashian is showing her kids the importance of fitness. The 38-year-old reality star documented a recent workout session with her trainer, sharing a rare glimpse of her baby son joining her in the gym.

"I'm so tired," Khloe tells her followers in a video on Instagram Stories posted Wednesday, while joined by her trainer, Don Matrix, whom she calls "crazy pants" for making her run outside.

"This guy is nuts," she jokes after a 30-minute cardio session, with the pair heading into the gym to do another 30 minutes of weight training.

That's where Khloe's son comes in, seated on the floor while watching his mama work out. The 8-month-old is pictured from behind, showing off a beautiful full head of hair and enviable street style in a matching patterned outfit with sneakers. The black-and-white clip is set to Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares."

In another clip, Don can be seen offering a pep talk to the baby boy.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

While Khloe has yet to publicly share her baby's name or any images of his face, she did offer a touching tribute to her daughter, True, on her fifth birthday earlier this month. She shares both children with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

"True has changed my life in ways I could never express. I'm so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol," she wrote on Instagram on April 12.

Meanwhile, Tristan recently made a professional move that brings him closer to Khloe and their children. The 32-year-old basketball pro has officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, with the team announcing the news on social media. Khloe showed her subtle support for the news by liking the post on the Lakers' official account.

Tristan previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and most recently the Chicago Bulls.

This comes amid speculation surrounding his relationship status with Khloe. Following a tumultuous few years of their on-again-off-again relationship, a source recently told ET that Tristan "still loves" the reality star.

"Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again," the source said. "He’s doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family."

He and the Good American mogul have been "co-parenting well," the source added, but are "not together."

As for Khloe, the source said, "She chooses to be supportive, both publicly and privately, for the sake of their children."