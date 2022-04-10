Khloe Kardashian Throws Party for Daughter True Ahead of Her 4th Birthday

It was a purr-fect party for True Thompson! Khloe Kardashian threw her daughter a cat-themed fourth birthday party complete with real kittens for the attendees to play with.

While True doesn't officially turn four until Tuesday, Khloe and the rest of the Kar-Jenner family came together on Sunday to shower the toddler with lots of love and plenty of party games.

The birthday girl wore a pink feathered dress and pink braided hair extensions to the b-day bash, which featured colorful pastel balloons, a three-tiered cat and rainbow-themed cake and True's very own personalized M&Ms in pink, purple and blue, printed with her face on each one.

In addition to the adorable kittens, the event also featured a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat, as well as Squishmallow party favors.

Khloe shared plenty of pics and videos from True's birthday party, including True's party guests singing her "Happy Birthday."

Guests included True's cousins -- Dream Kardashian, 5, Penelope Disick, 9, North West, 8, Chicago West, 4, and Stormi Webster, 4 -- among other friends, aunts Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and other party goers.

True also got some sweet birthday messages from her famous family, including Kylie, who also shared images from the party on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby True!" and cousin North, who had a tongue-in-cheek take on the toddler turning four.

"You are four years old. Four sucks," North jokingly told the camera.

True's birthday celebration comes just days after Khloe brought True to the red carpet premiere of the family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

"🤎 so excited for the premiere of @kardashianshulu April 14th on Hulu," Khloe captioned pics from the premiere, which included True dressed in a tan satin dress to match her mom's figure-hugging outfit.

For more on the birthday girl, check out the video below.