Khloe Kardashian Talks Feeling 'Territorial' While Trying to Co-Parent True With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is doing her best to co-parent her 2-year-old daughter, True, with her ex, Tristan Thompson. In a new sneak peek clip for Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe opens up to her momager, Kris Jenner, about the difficulty of the NBA star returning to Cleveland, Ohio, for a new season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"This is the first season that I am not with Tristan," Khloe explains in an aside interview. "Typically, I'd go back and forth every other week to Cleveland. He really misses True and he doesn't know when he's going to see her next and I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I've just kind of been avoiding having this conversation."

Talking to Kris, Khloe admits that co-parenting is "probably the hardest thing I've ever had to figure out."

"You get territorial, 'This is my baby! Why are you telling me what to do?'" Khloe explains. "You forget, oh no, it's both your babies."

The reality star even praises her ex for how he's been as a dad, saying, "Tristan's been really consistent and present and that's great, but I just haven't even thought of this part yet."

Khloe's biggest concern is how to let her toddler visit her father several states away from her.

"Does that mean I have to send True there by herself?" she asks Kris. "And I'm sure he won't make me do anything I don't feel comfortable doing, but then is that even fair for True to not see her dad because that's going to be a long however many months... It just gives me anxiety to think I'd have to send her anywhere. She's just a baby."

"You'll figure it out," Kris assures her daughter.

Khloe and Tristan recently celebrated True's second birthday together amid quarantine. The exes even recently watched KUWTK together, and Khloe clarified the situation to one fan who asked if Tristan was quarantined with her and True, tweeting, "Lol he visits to see his daughter."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!

For more, watch the clip below: