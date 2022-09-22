Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Son on 'The Kardashians' Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate.

In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on July 28 to see Khloe's baby boy being born several weeks early. Kim films the sweet occasion on her phone, showing the very moment that Khloe's son comes into the world.

He is immediately cleaned off and placed in Khloe's arms, where she rocks him as he utters his first cries. Proud aunt Kim also holds the little cutie, planting a smooch on his cheek, declaring, "His first kiss!"

Khloe also FaceTimes with her daughter, True Thompson, to show the 4-year-old her new baby brother.

"Hi, Snowy!" True calls him, before Khloe insists, "His name is not Snowy!"

Hulu

Hulu

Hulu

Earlier in the episode, Khloe revealed that she planned to give her son a "T" name to match True, though she did not share what that would be. On the car ride home, she jokingly called him "no-name Johnson."

After going through months of depression and grieving following the news of Tristan's paternity scandal, Khloe was excited to welcome her baby boy and move on.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process," she shares in the episode. "Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out."

Season 1 of The Kardashians ended with Kim revealing to Khloe that Tristan had fathered another child with a woman named Maralee Nichols. Season 2 started with the family showing another part of that call in which Khloe told Kim that days before the news of Tristan's scandal broke, she had done an embryo transfer in the hopes of having a second child via surrogate.

"I was definitely very angry and I think feeling bamboozled," Khloe says of her ex. "All I know is I was being encouraged to do [the embryo transfer] by a certain date."

Khloe goes on to claim that Tristan knew that he was having a baby with this other woman while he was urging Khloe to move forward with the surrogacy process.

"In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork that we saw," she says. "He found out July 2, so he did know."

The way the timeline played out, Khloe says, "We did an embryo transfer like days before Thanksgiving, and I found out about Tristan's situation the first week of December."

Khloe admits to being self-conscious about people making assumptions about the baby's conception.

"It's so close I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she says. "Why would I want to have a baby with someone who's having a baby with someone else? Because I'm not that much of a sociopath. I'm a lunatic. I'm not deranged."

Hulu

Ultimately, Khloe allowed Tristan to come to the hospital to meet his newborn son.

"I've been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not," Khloe admits. "But Tristan wants to be here so I just figured why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back."

She lets her ex hold their baby boy and he comments on how much the little guy looks like True.

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.