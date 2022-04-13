Khloé Kardashian Seemingly Confirms She Photoshopped Daughter True's Disneyland Pictures

Khloé Kardashian is essentially saying "my bad!" after seemingly confirming that photos of her daughter, True Thompson, purporting to show her at Disneyland back in December were actually photoshopped.

The Good American co-founder had posted all over her Instagram on Tuesday, celebrating True's fourth birthday celebration at The Happiest Place on Earth. All seemed copacetic, that is, until Khloé posted a video on her Story and proclaimed Tuesday was True's "first time to Disneyland." That set off all kinds of alarms after hawk-eyed fans, including an Instagram account dedicated to all thing Kardashians, quickly remembered True had previously appeared on Kim Kardashian's Instagram page on New Year's Eve, seeming to be at Disney alongside Kim's daughter, Chicago West.

Before long, Khloé was confronted about it on Twitter and the 37-year-old reality TV star all but confirmed she got caught. A fan tweeted the side-by-side photos Kim posted last December and a screenshot of Khloé's video in which she said it was True's first visit to Disneyland. The fan also wrote, "the people have questions @kimkardashian @khloekardashian" along with an emoji with a raised eye brow and laughing emoji.

Less than two hours after the fan's post Khloé responded, "Welllppp I fu**ed this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else Our show airs in a few days."

It's still unclear why True's face was photoshopped into Kim's post. In any event, True's real first trip to the Mouse House was well documented on Khloé and Kim's Instagram accounts. It was undoubtedly an unforgettable day for True and her cousins Dream and Chicago, who joined her for the festivities.

The entire fam bam enjoyed riding classic rides like Dumbo, Teacups and It's a Small World. The kiddos, who got wheeled around the giant theme park in a wagon, also chowed down on some churros and enjoyed the classic Main Street Parade.

True's grandmother, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the little one's big day. She captioned the photo slide post saying, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!! You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful! You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs! Thank you for all of the love you always give all of us 💕 I love you to the moon and back precious adorable True!!!!"