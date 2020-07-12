Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Annual Kardashian Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled

No Christmas cocktails in Calabasas this year! The Kardashian-Jenner clan has decided to downsize and no longer host their annual Christmas Eve party due to the rising coronavirus cases in California.

Khloe Kardashian shared the news with one fan on Sunday night after being asked if the family was holding their annual soiree.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," Khloe wrote. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Khloe herself tested positive for COVID-19 back in the spring and experienced extreme symptoms, having to quarantine from her 2-year-old daughter, True.

Though the Kardashian family has certainly scaled back during the 2020 pandemic, Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, came under fire last month after she flew a group of family and friends to a private island for her 40th birthday party.

Khloe responded to the backlash during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town. I don't really know the extent of it," Khloe said at the time. "But this year is a frustrating year. I get it. I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody. But also it's her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing."

Khloe shared that 20 to 25 people attended the island getaway, and Kim previously noted that they'd all been tested and quarantined prior to the trip.