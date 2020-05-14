Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Post-Baby Weight After Losing 'Almost 60 Pounds'

Khloe Kardashian is dishing out dieting and exercise tips. The Revenge Body host appeared on her older sister Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh live stream on Wednesday where they talked about health and wellness.

When one fan asked Khloe about how much emphasis she puts on diet versus exercise when trying to lose weight, the 35-year-old mom opened up about shedding the pounds after the birth of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, in 2018.

"After I had True, I lost 50 pounds, or almost 60 pounds now, but I, of course, dieted after that. If you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight, yes, diet and exercise, they go hand-in-hand," Khloe admitted. "Now that I'm in my weight vicinity goal -- I'm around 150, if it goes up a little, when it goes into the one-high 40s, it's a dream -- when I'm in this world I don't really watch what I eat."

Khloe clarified that just because she eats what she wants doesn't mean that she's unhealthy.

"That doesn't mean I sit here binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True's eating," she admitted. "I'm not going to live a miserable life. What if, just what if. You never know if tomorrow's happening. I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen."

This also means that she weighs the pros and cons of high-calorie menu items.

"Like the Starbucks that's like a 600-calorie drink, I'm like, why? I would rather have a great piece of cake," she noted.

Her sister, Kourtney, agreed with the sentiment, noting that she'll sometimes diet to lose weight before traveling to Italy or somewhere that she knows she'll be eating whatever she wants.

"I think Keto works for me, and I definitely think intermittent fasting," Kourtney revealed.

