Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Hasn't Shared Her 8-Month-Old Son's Name

Kris Jenner would be proud! Khloe Kardashian has been staying tightlipped about the name of her second child for a good reason.

The 38-year-old reality star is a guest on Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, and she opens up about her 8-month-old son, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

"He is a little chunk, and I wouldn't have it any other way," Khloe gushes of her little boy. "I love a chubby baby. He is a quiet baby and he's a happy baby, which is amazing. My daughter was the same, so I've been lucky twice."

Khloe also shares almost 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, with Tristan and confirms that while she hasn't revealed her baby boy's name, she has kept up the "T" name tradition, which she previously said she wanted.

"He's named, but I haven't announced it yet," Khloe says. "At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him, feel him out a little bit. So at first he didn't have a name."

Now, Khloe says that while her baby boy's received a name, she is still keeping it quiet for an important reason.

"Then he's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show," Khloe says, referencing her family's Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. "And I didn't know it was going to be this far out. Now I'm like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

Season 3 of the family's show is set to premiere on May 25 on Hulu.

As for True, Khloe is overjoyed that her eldest child has taken to being a big sister.

"She loves being a big sister. I was worried because I wasn't pregnant and I didn't know if it would be hard for her to understand," Khloe, who welcomed her son via surrogate, explains. "And it's just crazy how resilient and instinctual children are. She's so maternal and loving, and she's such a good big sister."