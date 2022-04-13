Khloé Kardashian Describes 'Numbing Sensation' Following Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal

Khloé Kardashian opened up about the pain she felt after Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal surfaced, saying dealing with that kind of pain "doesn't get easier" but she's "become more numb" to it.

The Good American co-founder told USA TODAY about the perils that come with sharing your personal life on a reality show. Khloé said she often times doesn't remember that she's being filmed, becoming "so immune to the filming." Tristan fathering a child with another woman while they were still together is a major storyline in the family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians, and Khloé described her feelings -- or perhaps lack thereof -- when that scandal came to light.

"When you're hurt so many times -- your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again -- there is a numbing sensation to it," she told the outlet. Kourtney Kardashian added, "It almost becomes normal, when it should absolutely never become normal."

The 30-year-old NBA player is the father of Khloé's 3-year-old daughter, True, and in the years that they were together, he was caught in several cheating scandals. Most recently, a paternity test proved Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nicholls. He later admitted to being the father and publicly apologized to Khloé.

"That was hard," Khloé told USA TODAY, with Kim Kardashian adding, "I think that was hard for me too." Kim explained that she called Khloé the moment the news broke.

"Déjà vu," quipped Khloé. "I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me. Now it's good old Kim."

When The Kardashians premiered, Khloé revealed she and Tristan had been going to counseling together to work through their issues.