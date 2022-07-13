Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Not Romantically Together, Despite Having Baby No. 2 via Surrogate

Though they're expecting a baby together, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not rekindling their romance. The same day news broke that the reality star and the NBA player are expecting baby no. 2 via surrogate, a source tells ET that the former couple is not getting back together. The pair already shares a 4-year-old daughter, True.

"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time," the source says, before adding that "Khloe wants Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."

The decision to procreate together again came before Khloe learned that Tristan was expecting another child with a woman named Maralee Nichols in December, a rep for the 38-year-old Good American founder confirms to ET.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep says. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Meanwhile, the source tells ET that Khloe and Tristan "have long said they wanted True to have a sibling, and Khloe even told her family she’d do it without Tristian if she needed to."

Khloe eventually decided against doing it sans Tristan, as she and the 31-year-old pro athlete "were on good terms they decided to move forward with surrogacy near the end of last year," the source says, adding that it was only after that decision was made that "Tristian was caught cheating."

Tristan's paternity scandal, the latest in several cheating allegations against him, played out on the inaugural season of Hulu's The Kardashians earlier this year.

"I feel incredibly let down," Khloe said in the season 1 finale. "There’s nothing that can be said or done that’ll make me feel better. All of the work, the energy, the conversations, all of those bricks that we were laying down [on] this foundation all for a tornado to go through and everything just be demolished."

Despite the hard times, Khloe revealed on the show that she was glad that she gave it another try with Tristan following his first brush with infidelity.

"Sometimes you do stupid things for your kids, but also you can’t be stupid for your kids for so long," Khloe said. "I will say I’m really proud for how I tried for True and the rest is the rest."

Khloe added, "It’s time to walk away, and I don’t feel guilty about it. I tried so hard."

The baby news comes the month after ET reported that Khloe was dating a private equity investor. The status of the reality star's relationship with the mystery man is currently unclear.