Kevin Hart Reacts to His Photo Being Used for Usain Bolt Social Media Post

Kevin Hart couldn't help but joke after a social media post used his image for a story about Olympic champion Usain Bolt.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old comedian shared a screenshot on Instagram of a since-deleted Facebook post that had his photo underneath an NBC News caption which read, "World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica."

Hart said that all he "could do is laugh."

"No comment 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️.....I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight....I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world," he cracked. "We can bet whatever....Sh** just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule....IM BACK B****ES!!!!!! 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️."

"P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels....All you can do is laugh," he continued. "Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂😂."

In a statement obtained by The Hill, NBC News said the mistake was due to a technical error.

"Correction: Due to a technical error, the social image on this post mistakenly featured a photo of comedian Kevin Hart," the correction states. "In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected."

Meanwhile, Twitter roasted the mix-up.

"Pretty sure Usain Bolt has legs just as long as Kevin Hart is tall," one Twitter user joked.

"Praying for Usain Kevin Hart Bolt 🙏🏽," another Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, CBS News reported that Jamaica's minister of health told reporters that 34-year-old Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19. In a social media video on Monday, Bolt said he was still waiting for the results of his coronavirus test and that he was quarantining himself as a precaution.

"It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has tested positive," Dr. Christopher Tufton told reporters. "He has been formally notified, I'm told by the authorities. It triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which we follow through with contact tracing."