Kevin Federline's Lawyer on How Britney Spears' Conservatorship Affects Their Sons (Exclusive)

Kevin Federline doesn't know if there's still a need for Britney Spears' conservatorship, his lawyer tells ET.

Kevin and Britney were married from 2004 to 2007 and within that time had two sons, Jayden and Sean. In 2008, Britney was put under a conservatorship that was controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

Since then, Kevin and his ex-wife have been co-parenting their children, who are now teenagers, under this conservatorship. Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin's attorney, shares with ET how this has affected Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, and what he claims Kevin thinks of what's been put in place.

"[Kevin] of course feels that it’s always an extra layer of security to maintain structure and stability in anyone’s home that there’s a third party there whose job it is to see that everything is organized and orderly," Kaplan, a Los Angeles powerhouse divorce lawyer, says of the conservatorship.

As for how they are able to co-parent, Kaplan notes that "as the boys get older, how they feel about where they want to be and when they want to be there is given a little more weight."

"Obviously they don’t get to make that decision," he adds. "Both Britney and Kevin have a common goal in wanting to make sure that both custodial homes are as safe, structured, and orderly as can be so that the kids feel safe, stimulated and protected regardless of which parent’s custody they’re in. That’s a good parallel goal to be maintained and as long as it is being maintained, there’s no need for anyone to be concerned about having to change that."

While Jayden and Sean do spend time with their mother, Kevin's lawyer notes that their father "enjoys greater custody than the order would provide for but it’s a timeshare that he and Britney have agreed to."

Kevin has been pretty quiet about the drama surrounding Britney and her father, but in 2019, he and his lawyer got a temporary restraining order for Sean and Jayden against Jamie after an alleged incident on Aug. 24. A source told ET at the time that the order was put in place after Jamie allegedly "engaged in conduct that was physical abuse" toward Sean.

Well over a year later, Kaplan says "the restraining order as far as we know has been respected and complied with on both sides since it was issued."

Currently, Britney is making headlines in light of The New York Times' new unauthorized documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which premiered on FX and Hulu last week. Kaplan says he does not know if her children have seen or even know about the documentary.

And when it comes to Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, calling her father a "d**k" on Instagram, Kaplan says Kevin, who has been married to Victoria Prince since 2013, doesn't keep up with the drama.

"Kevin wants to stay out of any internal commotion that might be going on between Jamie and anybody on that side of the case," Kaplan explains. "Unless and until it starts interfering with that being an adequate custodial home, I don’t think Kevin wants to insinuate or be involved in that in any way."

Kevin's attorney further states his client's lack of involvement in Britney's ongoing conservatorship case, noting, "[He] has no involvement with regard to Britney and her attorneys asking to remove Jamie as conservator. He has stayed out of the conservatorship issues."

Due to health issues, Jamie requested in September 2019 that Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, replace him as temporary conservator. Britney then requested in court documents last year to have Jamie "suspended immediately." Jamie currently remains co-conservator of his daughter's estate, along with the Bessemer Trust Company. The conservatorship was recently extended until September 2021.

"[Kevin] thinks Jodi Montgomery has done an admirable job and he has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship," Kaplan tells ET. "Kevin's main concern is that his boys are always safe and their best interests are maintained."