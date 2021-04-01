Kerry Vincent, Food Network Star, Dead at 75

Kerry Vincent, a Food Network star and celebrated confection designer, has died. She was 75.

The TV personality's death was announced on Facebook by the non-profit organization she founded, the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening," the post shared. "Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public. Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain."

"She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as [well] as personally," the post continued. "There will be no services per her request. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers."

Throughout her career, Vincent was best known for serving as a judge on Food Network Challenge, as well as The Great Australian Bake Off.

Vincent also hosted her own Food Network show, Save My Bakery, which ran for one season in 2014.

Apart from her TV work, Vincent also published a book on cake design, Romantic Wedding Cakes, in 2001, and was inducted into the Sugarcraft Hall of Fame in 2004 before being inducted into the Dessert Professional Hall of Fame in 2010. She also founded the Grand National Wedding Cake Competition.

Vincent, who lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is survived by her husband, Doug Vincent.