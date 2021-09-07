Kendall Jenner Shares Pics With Boyfriend Devin Booker During Romantic Italian Getaway

After publicly admitting to dating the NBA star during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special this summer, Jenner, 25, has been spotted out publicly with Booker, 24, several times.

The couple recently enjoyed an Italian getaway on the Amalfi Coast with friends Fai Khadra and Michael Chetrit. Jenner shared a series of pics from the idyllic getaway, and included one lamplight-lit shot of her and Booker walking down a cobblestone street. She also shared two photos of herself wrapped in Booker's arms on her Instagram Stories.

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram Stories

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram Stories

"Devin Booker is sweet, smart, fun and totally not a player," a source previously told ET of the NBA star. "He is very respectful and was raised with very good values. Kendall finds that to be a very attractive quality."

The two stars are able to make their busy schedules work.

"They can both balance work and their personal lives together, and it's not an issue," the source added. "They're not putting any sort of pressure on things for the future. They realize they're both still young and have big futures ahead of them. Right now they're just enjoying their time together and taking things as they come."