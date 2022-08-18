Kenan Thompson Has Some Ideas for Possible 'Good Burger' Sequel

If you're still holding out hope for a Good Burger sequel after 25 years, Kenan Thompson has some news for you. On Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live star teased a potential sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon film -- which featured Thompson alongside Kel Mitchell in the lead roles -- during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Host Jimmy Fallon -- alongside co-host Demi Lovato -- asked the 44-year-old about a joint Instagram post he made with Mitchell last month, celebrating the film's 25th anniversary.

"Happy 25th Goodburger!!! I love this movie and everyone who worked on it," Thompson captioned the nostalgic post. "So proud to be a part of something so many generations of people have come to love as well!!! ‘Sup wit that Part 2?!"

"Are you saying that Good Burger 2 is happening?" Fallon asked.

"I would like it to!" Thompson replied, sharing that he and his frequent '90s co-star are "working harder on it than ever."

"It's about meeting the numbers, letting them numbers match up. 'Cause I need them numbers," he joked.

Good Burger was born from a sketch led by Mitchell on Nickelodeon's iconic kids' comedy series, All That. Mitchell's character, Ed, a lovable yet dimwitted employee at the fast-food joint, often unintentionally terrorized various characters from the show, including Thompson's oft-impatient straight-man figures.

Thompson later starred in the film version of Good Burger alongside Mitchell, where he played high-school student Dexter Reed, who gets a summer job at the restaurant. The two eventually team up to help bring down a competitor burger chain led by a greedy corporation, and become best pals in the process.

When asked by Fallon what he thinks their characters would be up to today, Thompson joked, "I feel like Ed should have, like, a million kids. And then [Dexter] coming out of jail for something that [Ed] put [him] in jail for."

Earlier this year, Thompson hit a record milestone in his 19th season on SNL. The comic shared a post on his Instagram page celebrating that, after the March 5 show, he has officially starred in over 1500 "all-time career sketches" on the sketch comedy series.

The Emmy winner's milestone sketch featured him playing DIY "expert" Gus Van Tant, the host of In Over Your Head, a show about people who tried (and terribly failed) to do home repairs themselves, with disastrous results. The sketch sees Gus visited by several guests, including Felix Cruz, played by episode host Oscar Isaac, who electrocuted himself trying to install his own circuit breaker.

"Beyond blessed!! 1500?! 🤯🤯🤯," the 44-year-old captioned his post. "@nbc and @nbcsnl has been my home for 19 years and counting!!! Love everyone that’s helped me get to this amazing milestone!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Thompson has been a cast member of the NBC sketch comedy series since 2003, making him the longest-tenured cast member in the show's history. He's been nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on SNL four times, winning once. He's also starring in his NBC sitcom, Kenan, which he was also nominated for an Emmy Award last year.

In June, ET spoke to Thompson at the 2022 Apollo Spring Benefit in New York City about his future on the sketch comedy show after a season that saw major cast exits in Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.

"I mean, not that I know of," Thompson said when asked if he was planning to depart SNL. "I know we at least trying to get to the 50th, 'cause that's gonna be a special year, you know what I mean? And then after that, it's like, I don't know exactly how long I can do it."

With SNL approaching its 48th season, that means Thompson will have to stick around for three more seasons to hit that major milestone, but he's already hit one of his own, earning the title of the longest-running cast member in the show's storied history.

What keeps Thompson coming back? The funnyman says the show keeps asking him to.

"What keeps me coming back is them asking me to come back," he said. "If I felt like I was overstaying my welcome, or unwanted, then I would like to show myself the door, but yeah, it's also a one-of-a-kind place."

