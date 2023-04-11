Ken Jennings Welcomes Six Legends in 'Jeopardy! Masters' First Look (Exclusive)

Jeopardy! is bringing back six of its top champions

for the new game show, Jeopardy! Masters, with Ken Jennings as host, and only ET has an exclusive first look.

Jeopardy! Masters, which premieres Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, returns former notable winners Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer.

The three-week competition features 10 one-hour episodes with two games each. The six Jeopardy! champs will go head-to-head in various pairings as they vie for the grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! Masters champion.

In ET's exclusive first look at the poster, Jennings -- who alternates hosting duties on Jeopardy! with Mayim Bialik -- means business in a blue suit and burgundy tie, as the six Jeopardy! favorites stand behind him on both sides.

ABC

Schneider, who is the first transgender Jeopardy! super-champion, is ranked No. 2 on the Jeopardy! all-time consecutive wins list with her 40-game streak in season 38, only behind Jennings. She later won the 2022 Tournament of Champions.

Holzhauer has earned nearly $3 million in Jeopardy! winnings, including a victory in the 2019 Tournament of Champions and second in Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time in 2020 behind Jennings.

Amodio places No. 5 on the all-time winnings list, while Buttrey won the 2021 Professors Tournament and placed third in the Tournament of Champions.

He, who was a 38-day champion before Schneider's reign began, placed second in the Tournament of Champions.

Roach is the youngest Jeopardy! champion to be ranked in the top 5 for all-time consecutive games won with 23 and was a semifinalist in the Tournament of Champions.