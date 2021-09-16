Ken Jennings to Host 'Jeopardy!' With Mayim Bialik Through 2021 After Mike Richards' Exit

Jeopardy! has named its next hosts! On Thursday, the beloved game show series revealed that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will host the show through the end of the calendar year.

Bialik will kick things off on Monday, Sept. 20, and will host several weeks of episodes, all of which will air through Nov. 5. Following that period, Bialik and Jennings will split hosting duties as their schedules allow.

ET previously reported that Richards agreed to undergo sensitivity training and stay on as the show's EP, but his exit from that job was announced last month.

Richards had already filmed five episodes of Jeopardy! prior to his exit, and those episodes began airing as scheduled on Sept. 13.

Bialik, who was first announced as the host of Jeopardy!'s primetime specials and spinoffs in August, was previously named as the interim host after Richards' exit, and was scheduled to film a total of 15 episodes of the series.

When ET spoke to Jennings in January, he opened up about the possibility of becoming the show's full-time host, after being tapped as the program's first guest host following Trebek's death.

"Alex did not want Jeopardy! to end, the show's got tens of millions of fans, Jeopardy! needed to call somebody up and I got the letter in the mail and I [will] serve the privilege of Jeopardy! [host] for as long as they need me," he said. "I spoke to [Trebek] shortly before he passed actually and he was very confident that I could do it. He just kind of took it for granted and I was like, 'Alex, that is very sweet but you know you are the best at that job,' but I appreciated his trust."