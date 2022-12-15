Kelsea Ballerini Talks Making the Decision to End Her Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'

Sometimes, things just don't work out. Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about the reasons she decided to end her marriage with Morgan Evans.

The "Heartfirst" songstress recently sat down for a candid conversation on the podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, and she reflected on the first signs of trouble in her marriage, and why she finally decided to end things.

"For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,'" Ballerini said, recalling a period of time in which she felt her relationship was in the doldrums, and how she hoped it was temporary. "Because relationships go through seasons, right? And it’s not always going to be butterflies and rainbows."

"For a long time, I was like, ‘Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That’s what happens,'" she added. "And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn’t."

Back in August, the 29-year-old singer shared that she and Evans, 37, were divorcing after five years of marriage. In October, the two country stars came to a divorce settlement agreement. As part of that agreement, the two have reportedly moved out of their Nashville home and will split the profits from its sale. The exes also reportedly had a prenuptial agreement.

For Ballerini, the decision to actually file for divorce stemmed from a larger decision to do what was right for her happiness and mental health.

“At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay," Ballerini shared. "[Shame] is the one thing that I just refuse to feel… Judge me for it, fine, that’s on you."

The country singers met in March 2016 and got engaged in December of that year. They were married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following year.

