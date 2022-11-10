Kelsea Ballerini Has the Ultimate Response After Wearing Same Dress as MacKenzie Porter at CMAs

Feeling blue! Kelsea Ballerini has some thoughts about commenters weighing in on her powder blue red carpet ensemble at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Ballerini hit the carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, rocking a striking head-to-toe blue Balenciaga gown. It just so happened to be the exact same blue gown worn to the same event by MacKenzie Porter.

In response to critics and commenters, Ballerini took to Instagram to hilariously weigh in on the inadvertent twinning moment.

"It's giving, 'Blue is the moment. It's giving, Great minds think alike.' It's giving, 'I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it,'" Ballerini joked. "It's giving a 'Don't you dare do a who-did-it-better, or put up a side-by-side!' It's rude."

She later posted a response to one user who commented on that video, stating that she looked like "Smurfette."

In response, Ballerini posted a clip of herself relaxing and enjoying a libation while subtly making a vulgar middle finger gesture while bringing the glass of wine to her lips.

