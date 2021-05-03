Kelly Rowland Recalls Ending an Interview in an Effort to Defend Mariah Carey

Kelly Rowland is showing her love and support for a fellow female pop vocalist! The 40-year-old singer appeared on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohenwhere she talked about performing tributes to top stars.

When host Cohen asked which of the performances made her the most nervous, Rowland referenced her 2012 tribute to Mariah Carey at the BET Honors.

"Tribute? Mariah, definitely. Because I love and respect her so much," Rowland said of the "Fantasy" singer.

Turns out, Rowland isn't just an average fan. She's willing to go to bat for the chart-topping vocalist.

"I've literally had an argument with a journalist over her because they were talking stuff about her," Rowland said. "I was like, 'Oh no, this interview's over. Get out.' I ride for Mariah. I ride for Mariah."

Rowland isn't just a fan of Carey's music. She also loves her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

"Yes!" Rowland exclaimed when asked if she'd read the book. "And have you listened to the audio version? It's great too."

As for Carey, she has always been complimentary to Beyoncé, a member of Destiny's Child with Rowland, and the pair have even been photographed together with their kids.