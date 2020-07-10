Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland is going to be a mother of two! The 39-year-old singer debuts her baby bump on the cover of Women's Health, and reveals in the accompanying interview that she and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, are expecting their second child later this year. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, already share a 5-year-old son, Titan.

"We had been talking about [having a second child] loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let’s see what happens,'" Rowland says in the November issue, before revealing that she was initially hesitant to share the happy news during such troubling times.

"But you still want to remind people that life is important," she says. "And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s Health

While Rowland and Weatherspoon are undoubtedly excited to expand their family, the Destiny's Child member did have one worrying thought after finding out she was expecting.

"I was thinking, 'Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed... They wanted an album first, but they got a baby... I have to figure this out so they get both,'" she says, adding that her fifth solo album will be "very organic, coming from me."

Her second pregnancy has already been different than her first, as she's been hit with an "overwhelming sense of exhaustion" that's left her unable to swim, weightlift and jog like she did while pregnant with Titan. Instead, Rowland has turned to yoga, walking and stretching with the help of a physical therapist.

Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s Health

Her physical woos sometimes mirror that of her emotional ones, as she contemplates how to raise Black children amid the current social and political climate.

"I’d just put Titan to bed. I got into the shower, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry," she says. "Because I promised to protect my kid. That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence."

When ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Rowland in May, she teared up talking about racial injustice in the United States, before revealing how her son helps to keep her going.

"I can't sit still. I'm angry. I'm hurt. At times feeling hopeless," she told ET. "But then sometimes I look at my son and I'm like, 'Hell no. I gotta keep going.'"