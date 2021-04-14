Kelly Rowland Color Coordinates With Newborn Baby Noah in Adorable Mother-Son Moment

Kelly Rowland is matching with her son! The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her sweetly singing to her son, Noah.

Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, welcomed Noah on Jan. 21. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, also shares a 6-year-old son, Titan.

In the cute clip, Kelly, wearing a gray polo, sings about her love for her baby boy, while looking down at him. Baby Noah is wearing a gray shirt in the clip, adorably matching his mom.

"I Love you!......A Bushel & A Peck," Rowland captioned the clip, referencing the song she was singing to Noah.

Rowland also added a note to her fans, apologizing for being "a bit MIA on social media," before explaining that her little one has kept her busy.

"This is the little cocoon I’ve been in with Noah!" she wrote. "I hope this makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside. Love to You All."

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rowland opened up about how grateful she's felt about her family and career over the past few months. That feeling of gratitude, she said, recently came up during a call with her Destiny's Child bandmate, Michelle Williams.

"I just had this great weep because I felt so incredibly blessed that it scared me. It scared me," she recalled of her chat with Williams. "I know that sounds really insane, but I was like, 'Oh Lord, I'm so grateful for this, and I'm so grateful for that, and my family's healthy, and this.' It was so many different things and I felt so overwhelmed with gratitude that it just kind of erupted."

"And Michelle's like, 'Whatcha mad about?'...She was like, 'You can't fool me. You got glassy eyes, girl. What happened?'" Rowland continued. "And so I just told her and we just kind of had this moment. I said, 'I could literally be twiddling my fingers right now, wondering what's going to happen next.' We were all doing that at one point in time."

Instead of worrying, Rowland, who released her EP, K, in February said she's "kept."

"My family is safe. We are healthy. I don't have to complain about anything. I don't feel the need to complain about anything. I am just grateful for that," she said. "I think that we have to remain humble, especially now. No matter the heights you've seen, you still keep your feet on the ground, 'cause it's the sweetest spot to stay in. You know where you are. You can still enjoy the heights of wherever God wants to take you. I'm so grateful."

When ET spoke to Rowland in February, she again discussed gratitude, this time when it comes to Williams and her other Destiny's Child bandmate, Beyoncé's, lasting presence in her life.

"The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just... Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift," she said.

"It's really a gift because we've known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships... It's the nature of it, and we still have each other after all these years," she continued. "I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood."