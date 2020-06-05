Kelly Ripa Says Son Michael Has Been Helping Produce 'Live' While They're in Quarantine

Kelly Ripa's 22-year-old son, Michael, is getting some valuable job experience while under quarantine with his famous mom.

On Wednesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa revealed that her eldest son has been helping with producing her show as she works from home. Michael is currently a senior at New York University and is majoring in film.

Ripa shared the news when she talked about how Michael has been spending his time amid the coronvirus pandemic, as she and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, discussed kids connecting with one another through video games amid social distancing.

"I mean, really, if I'm being honest, he's been producing my end of this show," Ripa said. "So he really is sort of working while he's finishing because he's set to 'graduate' from college ... but I said to him, 'Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You've got a job before graduation. That's got to make you feel good.' He's like, 'Uh, yeah.'"

Aside from Michael, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are also parents to their 18-year-old daughter, Lola, and their 17-year-old son, Joaquin.

"They won't admit to this… but I think my kids are actually enjoying themselves," Ripa said about being under quarantine.

Later, she hilariously took back the statement when it comes to Michael.

"Breaking news: Michael Consuelos wanted me to tell you, Ryan, that he is most certainly not enjoying his time in quarantine," she said.

Back in October, Ripa talked about Michael's college experience living in Brooklyn.

"I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he's chronically poor," she said of her eldest. She then joked: "I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."

She later hit back when some criticized her for the comments.

"Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time," Ripa wrote in response to a fan asking if Michael dropped out of school amid the headlines surrounding her comments. "He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates. I'm used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers."

"I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos," she continued. "We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to b**ch about that, i say let em."

Last month, Ripa emotionally talked about Michael missing his college graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I feel so bad for my son, Michael, who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks," she said. "And I really feel bad for my dad who delayed having knee surgery that he can't obviously have now for so many myriad reasons. He was so looking forward to, you know, watching his grandson graduate from college. It was such a big talking point in our house."

"It was at Yankee Stadium but then his film school, they have a separate graduation, and that was supposed to be at Radio City," she continued. "So, two such iconic establishments that, you know, we're not going to get to experience. And again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But it just, it is what it is, you know what I mean? Michael, by the way, is not bothered at all."

Watch the video below for more: