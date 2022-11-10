Kelly Ripa Reacts to Son Michael Consuelos Being Named as One of the Sexiest Men Alive: 'Are You Kidding Me?'

Kelly Ripa is in shock. The 52-year-old TV personality and mother of three reacted to the news that her 25-year-old son, Michael Consuelos, was featured in People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue in the "Gen Next" section.

During Wednesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa's co-host, Ryan Seacrest, brought out the magazine, showing off Michael's photo alongside a throwback pic of his lookalike dad, Mark Consuelos.

"Are you kidding me?!" Ripa asked, grabbing the magazine. "Give me this."

Ripa pulled out a pair of glasses, and studied the magazine, saying, "You'd think he would tell us so we could pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents."

Ripa also mocked her son's interview, reading, "'Michael respects his father's work ethic.' Yeah, he worked one day last week."

The proud mom also noted that she forgets how much her son and husband look alike.

"It's funny, I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them like that. It's crazy, right?" she said.

Ripa then had a message for her son. "I always considered you just a handsome, lovely fellow, conscientious, hard-working, diligent, respectful," she said. "I had no idea that you were considered sexy. I always found his father to be sexy."

Michael appeared in a video for the accolade, gushing about his famous parents.

"My parents went to great efforts to kind of raise me as 'normal' as possible. I didn't even know things were really different, except I grew up with them on a soap opera," he shared of the former Days of Our Lives co-stars.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram Stories

Ripa later posted a photo of her son's magazine spread in her Instagram Stories, writing, "Chip off the ol block."