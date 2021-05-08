Kelly Ripa Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed After Celebrating 25th Anniversary With Mark Consuelos

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host got their wedding date tattooed on her arm, and showed off the dainty new ink on her Instagram Story on Friday. The pic shows Ripa's forearm and the numbers "5.1.96"

The 50-year-old TV personality and the 50-year-old Riverdale actor celebrated their 25-year wedding anniversary last Saturday. Ripa and Consuelos met in 1995 when they co-starred together on the popular soap opera All My Children, and eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996. Ripa previously revealed they actually briefly broke up before tying the knot.

Ripa and Consuelos share three kids -- 23-year-old Michael, 19-year-old Lola and 18-year-old Joaquin. On their wedding anniversary, the couple posted sentimental posts on their social media, expressing how much they love one another. In an Instagram Story, Ripa shared that she got the "best gift ever" from her husband, showing off a book filled with photos of their lives together and the births of their three kids.

ET spoke with Ripa back in February, where she reflected on her and Consuelos' life together.

"All My Children is responsible for my entire life. I don't say that lightly. I met my husband on All My Children. I had my children on All My Children," Ripa expressed. "I got [Live With Regis and Kelly] standing in my dressing room on All My Children. It's responsible for my entire life. I'm not being glib when I say that."

The two are currently executive producingPine Valley, a primetime follow-up series for ABC that's in early development.

