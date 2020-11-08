Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Fan Who Complains About 'Lack of Personal Grooming' on 'Live'

Kelly Ripa isn't here for comments about her appearance. The 49-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram on Monday to share a promo for the upcoming season of the morning show.

While the promo shows Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, getting ready to go on air by brushing their teeth and having breakfast, one commenter didn't think the hosts' efforts were enough.

"The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming," the person wrote. "I mean it's a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can't you guys?"

"We are dressed," Ripa replied. "FCC rules, not mine."

When the commenter clarified that he meant "properly dressed," Ripa fired back once more.

"I'll bring it up at the next meeting," she wrote.

Another morning show host faced a similar complaint back in June, with a fan tweeting Savannah Guthrie that her "unkempt" appearance on the Today show was "distracting."

"We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic," Guthrie, 48, responded. "And yes it shows!"

