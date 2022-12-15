Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reveal Which Two Celebs Throw the Best Holiday Parties (Exclusive)

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are dishing on the best A-list holiday parties. In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith on the festively decorated Live With Kelly and Ryan set, the co-hosts reveal the two celebs that host the most memorable holiday bashes.

"Andy Cohen used to, before the kids... have the most fun holiday party," Ripa says of the TV personality, who's dad to Benjamin, 3, and Lucy, 7 months. "My favorite thing to do was to arrive early, claim my spot in the corner and just watch all the celebrities come in."

"The West Coast version of that is Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party," Seacrest chimes in. "... Everybody shows up all night long and then you leave with something that you can't believe you have gotten as a gift."

Ripa always departed Cohen's bash with an item too, but went about it a different way than her co-host. "At Andy's, I just take something I want, so it's not necessarily a gift. I just help myself to what he's got lying around the house," she jokes.

This year, though, Ripa and Seacrest haven't been stepping out to celebrate the season.

"Literally we do not go to holiday parties," Ripa admits, with Seacrest adding, "We are not good party people. We are the worst party people. We are not good. We talk to each other."

Instead of having a celeb-filled holiday, both Seacrest and Ripa plan to spend time with their families.

"We'll be in California, my whole family -- Mom, Dad, my niece will be there as well. We are trying to extend Christmas, so we are gonna start with a cheese fondue on the 23rd, then beef fondue on the 24th... We're doing paella for Christmas, so we're trying to do all these different [dishes]," Seacrest says, adding that he'll be responsible for whipping up some of the side dishes this year.

Meanwhile, Ripa says she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, "have lots of traditions" with their three kids -- Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19 -- all of whom are coming home to celebrate the season.

"We are lucky to have everybody in one spot," she says. "We're not gonna have them the entire time, because everybody has jobs and different school breaks, but we do have time off all of us together, so we're very excited."

Live With Kelly and Ryan's Christmas show airs Monday, Dec. 19. Tune in to Thursday's episode of Entertainment Tonight to see more of ET's interview with Ripa and Seacrest.