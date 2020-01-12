Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Wants $436K a Month in Spousal and Child Support

Brandon Blackstock has some requests of his estranged wife, Kelly Clarkson.

ET can confirm that the 43-year-old talent manager has filed legal docs requesting that Clarkson pay him $436,000 a month. The breakdown is $301,000 in spousal support and the remaining $135,000 for child support for their two children, River, 6, and Remington, 4. If Blackstock's request is granted, he'd receive more than $5.2 million per year.

He is also asking his ex for $2 million to cover his attorney's fees.

Meanwhile this week, Clarkson won primary custody of the estranged couple's two children. The 38-year-old musician and talk show host plans to stay in Los Angeles with her kids while Blackstock plans to live primarily in his Montana home where the family quarantined together earlier this year, according to court documents obtained by ET.

The documents state that Blackstock will have the kids on the first, third and fifth weekend of every month, though he'd have to visit them in Los Angeles for the first and fifth weekends. This means that Clarkson will spend the majority of the time with them.

Clarkson initially filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after six years of marriage. At the time of the filing, the two had requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids. The new court documents obtained by ET, however, claim that the former couple has been struggling to come to a mutual agreement about their children amid their divorce.

"The level of conflict between the parents has increased," the document reads. "The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."