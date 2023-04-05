Kelly Clarkson Teases New Breakup Song 'Mine,' Seemingly Shades Ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is teasing new music from her upcoming album, Chemistry. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a short video of herself singing part of her new song, Mine, which debuts on April 14.

Clarkson captioned the video, "'mine' out 4/14 pre-save now 🍷💔☀️ link in bio" and sang the lyrics, "Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used, like you did mine."

Fans quickly pointed out that this promo seemed to be a nod to her split from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

"Yes!!!!! The divorce record all of us have been waiting for," one fan commented. Added another, "Ooo I wouldn't wanna be Brandon right now."

Clarkson, who filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, seemingly shaded him last week during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The daytime host kicked off the hour with a cover of "abcdefu" by Gayle.

"F you and your dad and the fact that you got half/ and my broken heart/ turn that s**t into art," she sang, switching the original lyrics to make reference to her high-profile divorce from Blackstock, which was settled in 2022.

The settlement revealed that the "Miss Independent" singer would have to pay Blackstock spousal support and child support. In the split, Clarkson also got primary custody of their children River, 8, and Remington, 6.

The singer and talk show host recently announced that her new album, Chemistry, is coming out "soon” and explained the meaning behind the title.

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word—also it might be one of the songs on the album—but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing," she explained in a March 26 announcement. "'Cause I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry, I'm sad.' Just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it."

Apart from Clarkson's holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around in 2021 and 2022's Kellyoke EP, she has not put out an album of all-new material since 2017's The Meaning of Life.