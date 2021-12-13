Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)' on 'The Voice' Season 21 Finale

Kelly Clarkson was pulling double duty during night one of The Voice's season 21 finale on Monday!

Before she takes the stage to perform with her Top 5 finalists, Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia, on tomorrow's show, the coach treated the audience to one of her new Christmas classics, a holiday-themed breakup track titled, "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)."

Dressed for the season in a stunning red gown, on a stage decorated to look like a stunning vintage Christmas scene, Kelly crooned her her new hit, which includes the fiery lyrics, "I wasn't the first, and I won't be the last / Underneath that mistletoe, you've been so bad / You ruined all my favorite things / But you won't take Christmas from me."

The salty breakup song may seem off-key to some for the festive holiday season, but during her NBC holiday special, When Christmas Comes Around, last week, Kelly opened up about her new Christmas album of the same name, and how it includes some songs about how "the holidays come with a whole range of emotions."

"I'm going to be real with y'all, when I wrote this next song, I was crying my face off, which happens even at Christmastime, everyone," the 39-year-old singer shared during her special. "I'd just put my kids to bed, and I was just going through it, having a really hard time and it's been a really tough year for a lot of us."

Kelly filed for divorce from her ex, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. The exes share daughter, River, 7, and son Remington, 5.

When introducing one of her new songs, "Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)," she added, "I wrote this song for me but also because there aren't many holiday songs for people feeling alone or lost or just plain sad, other than Dolly Parton's classic, 'Hard Candy Christmas,' which we all love. It's about getting through a tough holiday. I absolutely love that song, and it allowed me to write this."

Part 2 of The Voice season 21 finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.