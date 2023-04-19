Kelly Clarkson Cries After Touching Message About Daughter's Learning Disability

Kelly Clarkson shared a touching moment with Henry Winkler this week. While appearing as a guest on Clarkson's talk show, the Barry actor recorded a message for Clarkson's daughter, with whom he shares the same learning disability.

"She's dyslexic, and you have told me that you're dyslexic as well," Clarkson said to Winkler of her daughter, 8-year-old River. "I find it amazing to tell my daughter that you've written like 40 books and you're dyslexic because she was getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids."

Winkler looked into the camera to deliver a message to the little girl. "River," he said, "how you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are."

The message seemingly overwhelmed Clarkson with emotion, and she quickly teared up. "It's fine," she said as she reached for a tissue. "We're fine, my makeup artist is going to kill me."

Upon hearing River is in second grade, Winkler also told Clarkson, "I have books for her!" Winkler has written several series of children books for a range of ages.

"I've been reading!" Clarkson said of Winkler's books, to which he looked at the audience with pride and said, "Kelly Clarkson has my books."

Clarkson elaborated that Winkler's openness about his dyslexia had helped inspire River. "Her school actually did a whole thing on dyslexia," she said, "and they pointed out, Captain America, Anthony Mackie, is dyslexic. Shazam, Zachary Levi, is dyslexic. You're dyslexic, they were showing all your pictures, and everything that ya'll have done, and it really empowered her that ya'll are so open about it."

Winkler's words weren't the first time Clarkson has been moved to tears recently -- the singer shed tears on this week's episodes of The Voice, when her team member, Kala Banham, rehearsed a performance of the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris."

"I got chills, Kelly cried," mega mentor Reba McEntire said of the moment.

"Kala surprised me most," Clarkson said later. "She can make you cry after the first three notes."