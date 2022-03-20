Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg Recall Their Adorable First Meeting Years Ago: 'It Was So Cool' (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg will soon be teaming up to host TV's newest musical competition series, American Song Contest. However, the project comes nearly 20 years after their paths first crossed in a moment that left an indelible impression on Clarkson.

The music icons recently spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about their upcoming TV event, and the two reflected on how they first met after an awards show, shortly after Clarkson became the first winner of American Idol back in 2002.

"Well, I don't remember what award show it was, but it was a long time ago. It was early 2000s, right after I ended up winning Idol, and I was performing at a show and we passed each other and he said my name," Clarkson began.

"I didn't just say your name," Snoop chimed in. "I was like, 'Kelly Clarkson!! What's happening!? It's snoop Dogg.'"

"I was like, 'You know my name?' I was freaking out. I thought it was so cool," Clarkson recalled with a smile. "He was just so kind. And honestly, not everyone was super kind in the beginning like after that show, 'cause it was the first season. Nobody knew, in fairness, what was gonna happen. But I remember it vividly because it was a very kind moment. He made me feel good."

"I mean, it's a good thing because you know you want to treat people with love and respect just in case you come across them again," Snoop shared. "And it's a beautiful thing that God put our spirits together to work together, so we could share that moment and then add some more to it."

Now, the pair have teamed up for American Song Contest, which is based on the world famous Eurovision Song Contest, only crafted to showcase the best artists from each of the 50 states, five territories and the capitol, Washington D.C.

The live competition series will play out in a series of qualifying rounds as the competition is narrowed down and the nation votes on the best original song until an ultimate winner is declared.

"I actually found out about [the idea for this show] 20 years ago and, I thought it was an amazing concept," said Clarkson of the show's long period of development, from when it was first being pitched. "I love that its about the song and songs are so important."

"I think sometimes we lose sight of that like with records and you go for something quick and easy and this is about a song, and really moving you and touching you," she added.

For Snoop, the appeal of the show was also the focus on creating a song as a whole, instead of just celebrating an individual artist or vocalist.

"I'm a songwriter, I got my career based off of songwriting for Dr. Dre," Snoop shared. "So I know that great songs can catapult someone's career. It can also change the world, too, as far as if you write the right songs, write the right words, so this show was appealing to me for many reasons."

American Song Contest premieres Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.