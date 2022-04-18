Kelley Wolf on Meta 'Real World: New Orleans' Reunion for 'Homecoming' Season 3 (Exclusive)

Ahead of what looks to be the most dramatic Homecoming season yet, roommate Kelley Wolf opens up to ET’s Rachel Smith about the “meta” experience of moving back into the same house in the Big Easy, where the cast made history as the most watched season yet in 2000, and relived memories from 22 years prior.

“We would sit around in the room and they would show a clip -- and it’s meta,” Wolf says of “watching yourself being filmed” and then having to reflect on those moments as a group, which also included David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith and Julie Stoffer.

Paramount+

“It was really interesting. I mean, the first time that I did the show, I didn’t have a ton of knowledge because I was too busy in the woods, thinking about Matt, apparently,” Wolf quips. “But no, I didn’t have a ton of knowledge about it. I did it because it sounded interesting and I’m the kind of person who liked interesting. I liked to, you know, jump out of an airplane. I liked to do things that scare me a little bit and I don’t know what’s gonna happen next.”

And when it comes to the reunion, “That’s what this felt like too,” she says. “Even having done it before. I mean, I’m a grown up person now.”

Now 45 years old, Wolf has become a successful life and personal development coach and is the host of the podcast, FLOW: Finding Love Over Worry, which she has adapted into a self-help book. She’s also a mother of three kids and married to actor Scott Wolf, whom she first met shortly after starring on the MTV reality series.

During her original season, Wolf, who was known as Kelly Limp at the time, was a 21-year-old sorority girl who found herself spending more time with a medical student named Peter than she did in the house with her roommates. When she was involved, it was sometimes butting heads over producing the group’s cable access TV show, which was their required job at the time.

Paramount+

Funnily enough, Wolf found herself again on the fringes, or in the background of things, as she worked on finishing her book, FLOW (Finding Love Over Worry: A Recipe for Living Joyfully), during filming. “If you’ve ever written a book, that’s the most intense time because you’re done with that sort of creative process and you’re out of that. But now, it’s, ‘Pick this color, lock in this, lock in that,’ and that was right when they asked to go do that,” she recalls.

As a result, “You’ll actually probably see on the show there were many times where I couldn’t go do something because I was legitimately having to finish and I told them, ‘I can’t not just do this,’ so we made a deal if I had to stay back then I would stay in the background,” she shares.

That said, Wolf says it was worth it, especially seeing people like Roberts and Beck, both of whom “became my best friends.” She even felt a sense of love amid all the “strange, bizarre, chaotic experiences” that took place during their reunion.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans premieres Wednesday, April 20 on Paramount+.