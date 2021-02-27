Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Girl

Kellan Lutz's wife, Brittany Gonzales, has given birth to their first child together, a baby girl! The couple announced the happy news on their Instagrams on Friday. They welcomed their daughter, Ashtyn Lilly Lutz, on Feb. 22. Kellan reposted his wife's announcement, which includes polaroid pictures of them and their baby at the hospital.

"Birth is amazing!!!♥️🙏," he wrote before sharing Brittany's message. "The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away. It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension."

"God redeems. He restores. He never leaves us broken-hearted, we just have to give Him the broken pieces and what He turns it into? Wow," her note concluded.

"It was a surprise, obviously," Brittany said in an Instagram video. "It was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is. There are hard moments, but ... I went through a lot and I'd still like to share my journey in some way that I can."

"Here we are with another little promise," she continued. "We're so excited."

Kellan added, "This is real life. We're pregnant again. If you guys don't know, we are pregnant again."

In January, Brittany reflected on the upcoming birth of their baby girl.

"After the loss of our first daughter nearly a year ago, it was hard to fathom being able to love another little person as much as I loved her," she Instagrammed. "Becoming a mother, whether your baby is physical here or not, is such a wild experience. You’d think that your children would each take a piece of your heart... as if you were starting at 100% and they each got some, splitting that number into smaller chunks. But that’s not at all the case. There is a piece of my heart in heaven, yes, but I don’t feel like I have less than 100% here with me now. Through these experiences I’ve grown to understand God’s love for us more and more and it has wrecked me in the best of ways."

