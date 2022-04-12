Keke Palmer to Host 'Password' Revival at NBC

The password is...

NBC is reviving the classic game show, Password, the network announced Tuesday, and has tapped Keke Palmer to serve as host.

Slated for a summer premiere, the updated eight-episode game show will be executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, who has featured the game as a segment on The Tonight Show and Late Night over the past several years. Fallon will also play in each of the episodes as celebrity/contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues.

The premiere episode of Password will pay tribute to the late Betty White, who died Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. White has long been thought of as Password's greatest player. The first season will end with the finale featuring celebrity guests playing for charity.

Password originally debuted in 1961 and has featured celebrity guests and spawned spinoffs over the course of its run. NBC later revived the game show in 1979 and 1984 before Fallon reintroduced it to modern audiences on Late Night and The Tonight Show.

