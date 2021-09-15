Keke Palmer Says 'Sorry to This Man' After Met Gala Chef Defends the Food

Keke Palmer has responded after her photo of the food being served at the Met Gala on Monday in New York City prompted chef and Food Network star Marcus Samuelsson -- who helped select the 10 up-and-coming chefs who created the evening's sustainable, plant-based menu -- to defend it.

The 28-year-old actress attended the glamorous event and shared a picture of her dinner on her Instagram Story, which went viral. "This is why they don't show y'all the food," she wrote. "I'm just playinnnn."

On Twitter, she captioned the picture, "The menu chile."

The picture got plenty of reactions, with some comparing it to the infamous cheese sandwich photo that emerged from the 2017 Fyre Festival.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that Samuelsson confirmed that Palmer's picture was in fact some of what was served at the gala, which costs $30K-$50K per ticket. The restaurateur explained that her meal consisted of barley topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices. He said the three-course meal was "delicious" and that he got plenty of good feedback.

A fan retweeted an article about Samuelsson's comments on Wednesday and Palmer responded, hilariously referencing the iconic 2019 meme of her not knowing who Dick Cheney was.

"I just have different taste buds! I love this Chef, sorry to this man," Palmer wrote.

Samuelsson Instagrammed a picture from the Met Gala on Tuesday, writing in part, "I couldn't have been more proud of the #MetGalaChefs who created a delicious and memorable meal for all the guests."