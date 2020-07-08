Keke Palmer Joins 'The Proud Family' Revival 'Louder and Prouder'

Keke Palmer is heading to Disney+. The 26-year-old actress is joining the streaming service's upcoming Proud Family revival, Louder and Prouder, it was revealed on Thursday.

Palmer shared the news while moderating a virtual reunion of The Proud Family's cast and executive producers during the NAACP’s Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival. Earlier on Thursday, Palmer was announced as host of the MTV Video Music Awards, airing Aug. 30 on MTV.

The Proud Family panel included Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama) and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), as well as creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar.

During Thursday's panel, the group discussed the cultural impact of The Proud Family when it premiered on the Disney Channel 18 years ago, and offered a look at The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The show centers on Penny Proud, her parents, Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama. Penny's loyal crew -- Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer -- will also be featured on Louder and Prouder.

See the reunion and a new teaser for the show below.

Palmer joins the series as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a 14-year-old activist who relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum. "She is extremely mature for her age and will not hesitate to shut anyone down with her blunt honesty and wisdom," Disney describes. "The adopted daughter of mixed race parents, Maya is new to town, and initially disassociates herself from Penny and her crew because she is skeptical about what she perceives to be the superficiality of social cliques. However, Penny eventually gains her hard-earned respect and the two become good friends."

The Proud Family is available to stream on Disney+. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is currently in production.

