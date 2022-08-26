Keanu Reeves Crashes British Couple's Wedding -- See the Pics

Something's gotta give, because Keanu Reeves, once again, found himself at a destination wedding, this time in the middle of England!

The Matrix star made quite the impression last weekend when he accepted a groom's invitation to attend his wedding ceremony. According to Newsweek, the 57-year-old actor was staying at the hotel where James and Nikki Roadnight were having their wedding.

The magazine reported that the chance encounter at the posh Fawsley Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire made the couple's night, especially after finding out for themselves that the Hollywood star is incredibly friendly. James told the outlet that he ran into Reeves at the hotel bar and invited him to have a drink and say hello at their reception.

"He was very friendly and said he would later on," Nikki told Newsweek. "We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

About an hour later, a hotel staffer approached Nikki and told her that a "very special guest" wanted to speak to her. Yes, it was Keanu!

"It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he'd just had a long flight so wouldn't stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding," Nikki said.

She added that Reeves was "kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too!"

But it didn't end there. Nikki said Reeves also took the time to mingle with guests and snap pics with them, too. When it was time to take pictures, apparently it was Nikki's mom's idea to yell "Speed" -- a nod to one of the actor's iconic films. For the record, the newlyweds are huge Reeves fans, especially the John Wick franchise.

It's not the first time Reeves has crashed a wedding. He did so back in 2018, not once but twice -- in California and New York.

At this point, no one should be surprised by Reeves' kindness and generosity. Just last month, a tweet went viral after a photo showed Reeves interacting with a 14-year-old boy at an airport in New York while waiting for his bags. According to the person who tweeted the photo, the boy fired off a list of questions, and Reeves "happily responded to every single question."

The teen would later tell ET that he was "stunned" by the interaction, calling it memorable.