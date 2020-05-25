Katy Perry Spends Memorial Day Weekend on the Beach With Orlando Bloom: See How Stars Spent the Holiday!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent some time on the beach this Memorial Day weekend, enjoying the surf and the sun.

The pregnant singer and American Idol judge was spotted hanging out on Sunday with her fiancé on Butterfly Beach in Montecito, California.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were seen lounging around with a number of friends -- all seated a good distance from other beachgoers.

Bloom was spotted spending some time riding a motor-powered surfboard while Perry, displaying her baby bump in a floral print maternity swimsuit, relaxed on the sand under a big hat and dark shades.

Meanwhile, Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr -- with whom the actor shares a 9-year-old son, Flynn -- spent the holiday reading to her children with husband Evan Spiegel, 2-year-old Hart and 7-month-old Myles.

Demi Lovato also spent Memorial Day weekend with her handsome beau, Max Ehrich, and posted a sweet snapshot of herself and her man hanging out in their swimwear as he gives her a kiss.

"I now spend my days in a bathing suit with no makeup with someone who accepts and loves me for who I am, flaws and all," Lovato wrote on the pic, which she shared to her Instagram story. "I love you @maxehrich."

Demi Lovato/Instagram

They were among a slew of celebrities who made sure to enjoy this socially distanced Memorial Day weekend the best they could, getting some sun and paying tribute to the men and women of the armed forces who lost their lives defending the country.

Here's a look at how other stars celebrated and honored the holiday this year during the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Perry recently joined ET's Rachel Smith via video chat, and the mom-to-be opened up about the "necessary balance" she's found during these challenging times amid quarantine and the outbreak.

"It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be probably still at home," Perry explained adding with a laugh.

"The crazy thing is everyone's drinking during quarantine, and I'm, like, not. Like, help me!"

Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT: