Katy Perry Shares How Daughter Daisy 'Changed' Her Perspective on Life

Katy Perry's life has completely changed for the better since welcoming daughter Daisy in August. The 36-year-old singer opened up about motherhood in an Instagram Live on Thursday, where she couldn't help but fawn over her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's little girl.

"She changed my life and still continues to change my life," Perry expressed, explaining that she's learned to put Daisy first when it comes to her typically hectic and busy work schedule. "I think that you realize that when you become a mother…you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom."

"So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world," she continued. "I highly recommend it when you're ready."

The "Never Really Over" songstress added that there's new "boundaries" in her life since welcoming her bundle of joy, and is taking in all her time with her.

"I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it's like, 'Whoa,'" she shared. "You see time in human form and it's like… Now she's got chunky cheeks."

Perry added that "it's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else."

The new mom couldn't help but add how Bloom has been an "incredible partner" since Daisy's arrival.

This week, a source told ET that Perry and Bloom, who got engaged back in 2019, are "are doing fantastic" after becoming parents and have "put wedding planning on the back burner."

"There’s been no discussion of a new wedding date at the moment. They don’t want to put any pressure on themselves about it," the source said. "When they were initially planning their wedding, there was a lot of stress and tension, but now that things are so great between them, they have the mentality of 'if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'"

Instead of wedding plans, the couple is focused on parenting, with the source telling ET that "Orlando has been in full dad mode and is such a natural."

For more on the new parents, watch below.