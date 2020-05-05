Katy Perry Shares Her 2020 Met Gala Maternity Look and It Would Have Been Epic

With 2020 Met Gala canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the most outlandish styles never made it to the red carpet. But that didn't stop pregnant Katy Perry from showing her fans what they were missing.

On the first Monday of May, the 35-year-old pop star shared an epic Madonna-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier copper-colored look on Instagram, which featured a cone bra top that wrapped around into a circular piece to cover her baby bump.

"What would have been... #TheMetBall2020💔," Perry captioned a photo of the outfit on a mannequin.

Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, isn't the only star who shared her Met Gala look while in quarantine. Julia Roberts also posed in her black and white strapless gown in her bathroom, writing on Instagram, "Here’s me...not going to the Met Ball tonight. #stayhome #yesyoustillhavetostayhome."

In addition, the actress' niece, Emma Roberts, shared her Met Gala style, writing, "In a parallel universe we’re at the #met tonight 🌸."

Met Gala host Anna Wintour addressed the absence of the annual celebration in a special Vogue video titled "A Moment With the Met."

"Normally on the first Monday in May I would find myself on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, greeting the guests of the annual Costume Institute Gala. Instead, I find myself at home like most of you," the famed Vogue editor-in-chief said. "This is a time of grief and of hardship for millions and the postponement of a party is nothing in comparison. And yet one thing that we have learned through this difficult time is that we need each other, that community is essential to who we are. If we are to come out of this pandemic stronger and more resilient, we must emerge from it connected as never before."

Wintour also urged viewers to donate to the charity A Common Thread and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, saying, "It is no exaggeration to say that we risk losing an entire generation of brilliant young talent if we don't help them try to get back on their feet. And these are the young people who dream of seeing their work shown at the Met one day."

Click through the gallery below for a look back at some of the most iconic and spectacular Met Gala styles ever.