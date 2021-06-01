Katy Perry Says She's Feeling Unconditional Love for the First Time With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry is opening up about how much she's changed since becoming a mom to her daughter, Daisy. The 36-year-old singer covers L'Officiel's latest issue and talks about her monumental year, which includes giving birth to her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's first child together in August.

Perry tells the magazine that Daisy has brought her "wholeness."

"I always felt like I was walking around with a little bit of pain in my heart concerning love," she says. "And my fiancé has done a great job at really helping to mend that. But this just went underneath all that and got so deep. It's just there, that love is there."

"I'd heard about unconditional love, but now I'm really experiencing it," she continues. "There's a wholeness that has happened."

Perry gives plenty of praise to 44-year-old Bloom, for being a great dad not only to daughter Daisy, but his 10-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. She says that seeing Bloom as a father to Flynn is a large part of why she fell for him.

"I was like, 'Here's the father of my future children.' I could see his kindness, empathy, care, and tenderness," she shares. "I courted that. I was like, 'Okay, this is different.' And this is his first girl, so it's a totally different feeling for him. I'm really, really grateful to have him. And he really shows up in a huge emotional way, which is unique for me."

As for how being a mom has changed her, she says it's helped her when it comes to having confidence.

"I used to be really upset about going out into the world with no makeup on," she admits. "Even for something like this, I'd be like, 'Let's do some hair and makeup,' and now I'm like, 'You know, I'm good. I know who I am. And what you think of me is none of my business.'"

These days, she's looking at everything with a new lens and says she also went through a "healing journey" before becoming a mom.

"I had 35 years of calling the shots and doing what I wanted to do, zipping all over the world and taking care of my career," she notes. "Now I have this huge responsibility to look after such an incredible gift. It makes you quite vulnerable and reminds you of your own childhood that you want to probably do differently. I want to do it differently."

"I was nervous to be a mom,"she also says. "Now I get it. Now I realize this is it. This is the living part. Every day I'm like, 'When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?' There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed. It was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it's nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back."

Perry is gearing up for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, but notes that this time, she's also taking time for herself and her family.

"I've been professionally busy since I was 13, and now I've really stopped to smell the roses," she says.