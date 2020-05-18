Katy Perry Says Fiancé Orlando Bloom Is Getting 'Fit' While She's Getting 'Square' During Pregnancy

Katy Perry is poking fun at her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's body transformations amid her pregnancy. In a live video on Facebook, the 35-year-old "Daisies" singer compared her and Bloom's bodies to some famous characters.

"It's not been too bad. I've just been a little lethargic," Perry said of her pregnancy. "I've definitely been leaning into gaining the weight. I'm happy to do that."

"I'm looking like Shrek a little bit and Orlando's looking like the Hulk," she quipped. "Orlando's getting fit and I'm getting square. But, you know, it's all worth it. I'm leaning into the COVID 30."

When ET spoke with Perry, the singer revealed how quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic has helped prepare her to welcome her daughter later this year.

"This time has brought in a lot of balance, probably necessary balance," she said. "It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be probably still at home."

#AmericanIdol Finale tonight on ABC! Posted by Katy Perry on Sunday, May 17, 2020

Following Perry's video, Good Morning America announced that she will be kicking off their summer concert series this Friday.

"I am so thrilled to announce that I'm going to be kicking off Good Morning America's 2020 concert series," Perry said in a video message. "That's right, I'm going to start it off with my brand new song, 'Daisies.' It'll be a very exciting event. Please don't miss it. I will see you there. Love you, GMA."

