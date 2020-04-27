Katy Perry on 'American Idol's New 'Historic' Remote Episode Amid Quarantine

"This is a very historic American Idol tonight," Perry said, explaining that the whole thing involved "about 25 households" all shooting their own videos and then bringing them all together.

"We didn't want to cancel the show, and we're really serious about these kids' dreams," Perry shared. "And we knew we were not far off from picking a winner."

"So all the producers and creatives and logistical people behind the scenes put together an incredible idea, to film the show from our homes," she added, explaining that they managed to do it in a way that fans haven't seen from other shows also doing remote episodes.

One of the big questions about a remotely shot American Idol competition is how to keep the playing field level, and not let contestants with better gear and nicer equipment have an unfair advantage.

However, Perry said producers considered this, and made sure to keep everything even among the singers.

"Everybody got the same kit, because fairness is very important for everyone. So they got the same mic, they got the same iPhones, a ring light," Perry explained. "And they're doing it from their living rooms, and they're doing it from their kitchens and they're doing it from their backyards… Basically everybody had to do their own set-up."

#AmericanIdol LIVE 3 Posted by Katy Perry on Sunday, April 26, 2020

For her first remote episode, Perry said she "really put some thought into my outfit," which she also teased on Instagram. Essentially, she's dressing up as a huge bottle of hand sanitizer.

"I've been dreaming about this outfit for about three weeks, and I had it made," Perry said. "It's really stupid, and you know that's how I like it. It's kind of like slapstick, like Pee-wee Herman."

Perry admitted that, during the coronavirus crisis and social distancing lockdown, she's been watching a lot of the iconic Paul Reubens character. She said she's come to realize, "I want to be like the female Pee-wee Herman."

Perry wrapped up the Facebook Live shortly before the new episode kicked off, and bid farewell sharing, "Enjoy the Top 20, and enjoy American Idol, from our home to your home."

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.